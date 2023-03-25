First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

