First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.