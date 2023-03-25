First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,628 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.34 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.