Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $112.52 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average is $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

