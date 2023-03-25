Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

