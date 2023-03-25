Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,542 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.12 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

