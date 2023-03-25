Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 68,942 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 55,583 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after acquiring an additional 559,105 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 740,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.