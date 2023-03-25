Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BALL opened at $52.97 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.
In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
