Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGV opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

