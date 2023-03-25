Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 807 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 289.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $283.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.14. The stock has a market cap of $969.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $317.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.