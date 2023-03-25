Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,991 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,065,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 106,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of TFC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

