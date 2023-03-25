Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 657 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $2,913,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

CTRA stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.