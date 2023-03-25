Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWI opened at $24.90 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

