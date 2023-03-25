Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 872 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $385.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.97. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $397.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

