Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

