Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

