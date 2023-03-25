Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Zscaler by 73.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ZS stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $253.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

