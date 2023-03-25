Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

D stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

