Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in urban-gro were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 52.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 396,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 135,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at $452,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

