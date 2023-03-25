Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,459.75 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,503.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

