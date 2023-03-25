Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

