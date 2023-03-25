Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after buying an additional 1,989,732 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after buying an additional 532,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

SCHR opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

