Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

