Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.68.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $456.69 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.69.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

