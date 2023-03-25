Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $17,270,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 208.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 412,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,508 shares of company stock worth $6,505,140. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

