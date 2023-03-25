Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $647.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

