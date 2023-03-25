Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

