Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

