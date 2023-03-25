Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,816 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,816 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Shares of FSLR opened at $211.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $218.25. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.61 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

