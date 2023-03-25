Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,919 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,056,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $53.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

