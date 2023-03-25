Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

