Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

