Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in DocuSign by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.62 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.55, a PEG ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

