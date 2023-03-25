Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $424.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.41 and its 200-day moving average is $400.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Insider Activity

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.