Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $128.30 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $160.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.