Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OHI opened at $26.35 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

