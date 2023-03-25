Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 6,226 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,220,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 547,424 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 634,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 186,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insider Activity

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

