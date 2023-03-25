Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at $457,322,207.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 735,916 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,946 over the last ninety days. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.63. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $125.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

