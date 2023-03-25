Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Corning by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 467,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 101,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

