Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

