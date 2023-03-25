Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 594,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 182,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 338.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period.

DWX opened at $33.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

