Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

GS opened at $312.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

