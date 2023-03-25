Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
