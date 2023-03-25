Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $217.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

