Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of DFP opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

