Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76.
About Flexible Solutions International
