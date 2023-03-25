Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells $663,226.76 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FWONK stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
