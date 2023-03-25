Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis to an equal weight rating and set a C$59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.81.

Fortis stock opened at C$56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.39%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

