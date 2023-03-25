Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after acquiring an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,524,000 after acquiring an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 1.1 %

FTV stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

