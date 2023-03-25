Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

